Man Dies From Self Inflicted Gunshot After High Speed Chase

A man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in West Omaha Thursday afternoon. The gunshot was fired at the end of a high speed pursuit that started in Wahoo.

A Saunders County Deputy started chasing the man around 3 pm on suspicion of theft. The suspect vehicle, a black Ford F-150, fled at speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour on Highway 92. A State Trooper took over the chase as the pickup entered the Omaha metro area. The trooper said the truck continued at high speed and at times drove against oncoming traffic.

At 3:10 PM the trooper radioed that the vehicle had entered a residential neighborhood and came to a stop with a flat rear tire near 181st and Gertrude St. The trooper then reported that he heard a single gunshot.

The State Patrol said that, as he approached the pickup, the trooper found the driver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The driver of the truck was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were two women in the vehicle as well. Neither was injured.

So far, neither the man’s identity nor any possible explanation for the self-inflicted gunshot wound have been released.