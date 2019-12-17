Man Exposes Himself To Woman Outside South Lincoln Apartment
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 17)–Lincoln Police are searching for a man who exposed himself toward a woman and then followed her toward her home.
It happened last Friday night (Dec. 13) around 9:30pm, after a woman got out of her car and was walking up to the building near 42nd and Normal, when a man came out from between two parked cars.
Police say the woman said she started walking, then the man pulled down his pants and shined a flashlight on his groin area. The woman ran inside, the man followed her but couldn’t find her.
The woman described him as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5’07” tall, heavier set, with dark brown hair and a beard. He was wearing dark clothing.