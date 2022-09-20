Man Found Dead Inside a Car Parked Outside Lincoln Restaurant

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Lincoln Police say a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked outside a fast food restaurant late Monday night.

Investigators were called to the Taco Bell near 27th and Pine Lake Road, where investigators found a 22-year-old man unconscious. An employee called LPD and explained there was a car parked in the lot for at least a day. The man was later pronounced dead.

LPD says there are no obvious signs of foul play and an autopsy got underway on Tuesday.