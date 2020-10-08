Man Found With Drugs, Stolen Car
Kristian Hespen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 8)–A 41-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he was found with drugs and driving a stolen car.
Police say officers contacted Kristian Hespen, after he parked the car near 48th and Madison late Wednesday afternoon. Investigators recognized Hespen from prior contacts and believed his license was suspended.
As officers tried to contact him, Hespen took off from the scene but was captured a short time later. Officers found nearly four grams of meth and various pills on him. The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen on Oct. 1. Hespen was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving.