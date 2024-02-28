Man Found with Gun, Cocaine After Requesting a Police Escort

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–A Lincoln man is in jail when police arrested him late Tuesday night because he kept calling 911 and even showed up in person at the 27th and Holdrege precinct and later at the downtown headquarters, requesting a police escort.

According to LPD, 37-year-old Kendall Barrow was told by police they don’t do escorts and gave him other options. After that, Barrow continued to call 911 before he drove downtown to the Hall of Justice to make the same request. Barrow kept calling 911 the rest of the night, before he was arrested just before 11:30 Tuesday night, where he was found to have a .380-caliber handgun and 14 grams of cocaine.

Barrow was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance and several other offenses.