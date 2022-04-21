Man Found With Stolen Gun During Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 21)–A 21-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning, after Lincoln Police found out his driver’s license was revoked and a search of his car found a loaded and stolen 9mm Beretta handgun under the front passenger seat.
Police Captain Todd Kocian says Jahhrasta Fletcher was seen 22nd and “E” Street and later contacted at a nearby gas station. The handgun was reported stolen in June 2021. Fletcher was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and cited for driving during revocation and carrying a concealed weapon.