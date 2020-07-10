Man Grabs Woman Outside Her Home, Possibly At Knifepoint
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–A 47-year-old woman sitting on her porch near 17th and “D” late Thursday night was approached by a man and grabbed her by the hair, possibly putting the blade of a knife against her neck, Lincoln Police told reporters on Friday.
The woman told officers the man’s sudden appearance startled her at first and started to walk back inside, when he grabbed her. Police say the woman started yelling for her brother, which caused the man to let her go and run away.
The woman suffered no injuries, according to police. Investigators haven’t found any suspects and processed the scene for any evidence.