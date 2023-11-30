Man Hospitalized Following Kitchen Fire Early Thursday in South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 30)–Two dogs died and another dog was rescued, while the homeowner suffered what appear to be life-threatening injuries after a kitchen fire inside a south Lincoln home early Thursday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman tells KFOR News a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and officer with Capitol Security saw smoke coming from the home in the 4000 block of South 17th Street. Finding out the door was locked, Lierman says both officers forced their way inside where they found smoke and the man, around 60-years-old, unresponsive on the floor next to the stove. He was pulled out to safety.

“NSP reported that there were burns to the lower body, so it looks like he may have tried to put out the fire,” Lierman said of the victim.

The fire appears to have started while food was left unattended cooking on the stove, after the victim may have fallen asleep. There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to Lierman, and when fire crews arrived there were no flames showing. Two dogs were found deceased and another dog was rescued.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol in a release sent to KFOR News, the trooper detected a pulse and shallow breathing. The trooper stayed with the man until LFR units arrived moments later. The Capitol Security officer went back into the home and carried the dog out to safety. The Capitol Security officer was checked out on scene by LFR for smoke inhalation.

Damage estimates are around $175,000.