Man In Jail, After Early Morning Pursuit In Southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(News Release April 17–Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Lincoln Police Department, have arrested a man following a pursuit in Lincoln during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The State Patrol said in a news released that around 3:30am, a trooper saw a Chevy Silverado not staying in its lane and hitting a curb while traveling westbound on Old Cheney Road near 70th street. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled into a residential neighborhood near 70th and Glynoaks. The Silverado continued through the neighborhood, at times driving onto the curb to avoid being stopped.

After exiting the neighborhood, the truck began traveling southbound on 84th street at speeds over 90 miles per hour. For public safety reasons, the trooper terminated the pursuit. Minutes later, officers with the Lincoln Police Department reported a suspect in custody at the address where the Silverado was registered, near 91st and Pine Lake Road.

The trooper involved in the pursuit arrived at the location and confirmed that the truck and driver were those involved in the pursuit. The driver, Dustin Miller, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested for willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving with a revoked license, open alcohol container, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, and numerous traffic violations. Miller was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.