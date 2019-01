A 22-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he was seen driving his car by weaving through the parking lot of the Lancaster County Jail last Friday morning. Police say when officers showed up they found Curtis Scott and his passenger inside the lobby of the jail causing a lot of racket. Officers found 15 grams of THC wax and more than $400 cash on him. Scott was arrested for DUI and drug-related charges. His passenger was cooperative with police and released.