Man In Jail For Resisting Arrest, Biting Officer

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly bit an officer while being detained and tried to kick out the back door of a police cruiser.

Lincoln Police said on Dec. 8 around 4 p.m., an anonymous caller reported 18-year-old Dequint Moody was at a home in the 2600 Block of S 11th Street and had a juvenile arrest warrant.

Officers arrived at the home, and Moody attempted to flee from a basement window, and while officers were struggling to handcuff him, he bit one of them on the wrist.

Moody was handcuffed and placed in the police cruiser, and as he was being transported to the jail, he began to kick the back door in an attempt to flee.

Moody was arrested for third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, failure to comply, and criminal mischief.