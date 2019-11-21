Man In Motorized Wheelchair Killed Crossing West O Street
courtesy 10/11 NOW
LINCOLN–(KFOR NEWS November 21, 2019) A 75 year old man in a motorized wheelchair was killed Wednesday night crossing West O Street. Police Capt. Ben Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS the man was cross near NW 14th, where there is no marked crosswalk, by an SUV. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor. The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Donald Gropp of Lincoln.
READ MORE: Why you should not be eating non-organic blackberries bought in September from Fresh Thyme grocer.