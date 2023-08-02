Man In U.S. Illegally Accused of Abusing and Sexually Assaulting Teen Daughter

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday evening arrested a 34-year-old man who entered the country illegally about six months ago and had been living at a home near 40th and Saltillo Road, where he allegedly abused and sexually assaulted his 17-year-old daughter.

Deputies were contacted by a social worker for a Texas-based company called Church World Service immediately responded to the home, removed the victim and transported her to BraveBe Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. The victim was taken into temporary custody and turned over to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for placement.

After interviewing the girl, Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Trotter said Alvaro Gomez Lopez apparently made financial arrangements to bring the teen to the United States from Guatemala in mid-July against her will.

“Since that time, he’s been forcing her to work outside of the home, doing construction-type work. Forced her to work inside the home, cooking, cleaning and taking care of the children against her will,” Trotter told reporters. Gomez Lopez apparently had been withholding food from the girl. She told deputies she hadn’t eaten for five days.

Gomez Lopez was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of felony child abuse and third-degree sexual assault.