Man Involved In Assault/Stabbing In Jail On Drug Charges
Colin McHenry (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 6)–A man connected to a stabbing on Nov. 1 at a home near 20th and South is now in jail, after he was released from the hospital.
Lincoln Police say there was a struggle that led to the stabbing in the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue, where a 31-year-old man was stabbed outside of his apartment, sustaining serious but non-life threatening injuries. It was determined by investigators that drugs were likely a factor in the assault.
A search warrant later revealed 8.7 grams of methamphetamine (estimated $80 street value), 67 alprazolam pills, 24 clonazepam pills, and 1.2 grams a marijuana were found, along with packaging supplies and other drug paraphernalia linked to drug sales.
Police 32-year-old Colin McHenry, who was also hurt in the assault and hospitalized, was discharged Thursday afternoon and later arrested by police for possession with intent to deliver and possession with intent to deliver.