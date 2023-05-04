Man Involved In Overnight Standoff Dies From His Self-Inflicted Wound

A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off northbound traffic at 27th and Holdrege early Thursday morning, as investigators were in the middle of a standoff situation in the area of 28th and Clinton. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–New information from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning confirmed one person died following an overnight standoff situation in north Lincoln.

According to Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, the whole incident started late Wednesday afternoon when a 49-year-old man at a home near 28th and Clinton had made threats against a city department and a school by telling an acquaintance. That person called Lincoln Police and a warrant was obtained because investigators found out he was in violation of a protection order. LPD’s tactical unit responded to the scene around midnight.

“They did force entry, eventually, into the residence,” Houchin said. “The individual would not come out.”

Negotiations continued and the man was uncooperative, according to Houchin.

Then just before 5am Thursday, police heard a gunshot and ran into the home where they found the man wounded. Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Houchin says an autopsy has been ordered and a grand jury will likely be called in to investigate, since it was an in-custody death.