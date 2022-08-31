Man Jailed For Robbery/Assault Suspected of Having Stolen Items

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–As Lancaster County deputies served a warrant at a garage in southwest Lincoln that’s connected to a 40-year-old man arrested Saturday for a robbery and assault case near Roca, they found some items that may have been taken in other unrelated cases.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said that garage is under the name of Thomas Angell, who is in jail. Wagner says Angell’s wife believes those items were stolen. Deputies found a motorcycle, a couple of trailers, a Department of Corrections winter jacket with a badge on it and a Honda generator.

Wagner says Angell and another man who hasn’t been found are accused of assaulting a 33-year-old Beatrice woman and taking $10,000 cash from her while giving her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

The other man, a 31-year-old from Beatrice, has not been found.