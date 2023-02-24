Man Jailed On Suspicion of Firing Gun Shots, Drug Possession

Kevin Trejo Montoya (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 24)–A 28-year-old man was arrested after gunshots were fired Wednesday night near a bike trail in north Lincoln.

Police say Kevin Trejo Montoya was seen by officers in a vehicle in the area of the 3600 block of Cleveland Avenue and later contacted at a nearby service station. Investigators say witnesses heard gunshots and later found five spent .22 caliber shell casings on the John Dietrich Bike Trail. Witnesses also provided a photo of the suspect vehicle leaving the area.

After officers contacted Trejo Montoya, officers found a .22 caliber handgun on him, plus a box of .22 caliber ammunition and seven grams of suspected cocaine. Trejo Montoya was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer and discharging a firearm within city limits.