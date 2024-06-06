Man on Motor Scooter Injured During Collision With SUV in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 6)–A 28-year-old man remains in a Lincoln hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition, after he was hit on his motorized scooter by an SUV near UNL’s East Campus on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 8pm just north of 33rd and Huntington.

Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler told KFOR News the SUV was northbound on 33rd Street, when it collided with the scooter that was westbound just north of Huntington. No citations have been issued at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you happened to witness the crash or have information about it, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.