Man on Parole Back In Jail Following Traffic Stop

Dec 6, 2019 @ 2:19pm
Photo by Elijah Herbel - KFOR News

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 6)–Lincoln Police arrested a man listed as a parole absconder, after an officer ran the license plate of a vehicle at a hotel near the Lincoln Airport on Thursday.

The plate came back showing the vehicle owner as 37-year-0ld Jesus Garcia.  He was stopped and officers found 1.4 grams of a substance that pre-tested positive as meth in his front pocket.  Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle.

Garcia was paroled in 2018 for third-degree assault, robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Officers cited and lodged Garcia for Possession of a Controlled Substance  and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.