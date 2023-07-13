Man Pleads No Contest in Two Lincoln Murders

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–A judge has reduced the charges of 1st-degree murder to two counts of second-degree murder against a 56-year-old Lincoln man in the deaths of two men in August 2022.

Court records say the amended charges were done on Wednesday in the case against William Wright. He entered a no contest plea in Lancaster County District Court in the killings of 61-year-old Ronald George at a Motel 6 near the Lincoln Airport and 49-year-old Ronald Patz near the People’s City Mission.

Wright could face up to life in prison when he’s sentenced August 15.