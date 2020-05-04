Man Points Gun At Two Men, Later Caught By LPD
Dajuor Haynes (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is accused of pointing a gun toward two men as he drove past a house last Thursday afternoon (April 30) near NW 4th and West Nance.
Lincoln Police on Monday said two men told investigators they were in a car when Dajour Haynes drove by them in a red Toyota Camry, raised up a rifle and pointed at them and started laughing. One of the victims knew Haynes, growing up and living near each other. Then Haynes apparently turned his car around, drove past the two other men with the rifle hanging out the window and pointed at them. Haynes then said, “Pow”, like he was shooting the gun.
The victim stated that he and Haynes had not gotten along in the past but had not seen him in about a month. On May 1st around 1 pm, officers arrived at Haynes residence he was observed to walk out on his apartment balcony holding an AR style rifle. He was observed walking in and out of the apartment several more times holding the gun. Officers later observed Haynes to walk out of his apartment unarmed to take out the trash. Officers contacted him and he was arrested without incident. Investigators served a search warrant on Haynes’ residence and located two rifles.
Haynes was arrested for Terroristic Threats and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.