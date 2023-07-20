Man Posing as LPS High School Student Arrested

LINCOLN—(KFOR July 20)—Lincoln Police late Thursday afternoon announced they arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault through an electronic device and sex trafficking case.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said 26-year-old Zachary Scheich apparently had posed as a student at Lincoln Northwest and Lincoln Southeast high schools during the 2022-23 school year. He went by the alias of Zak Hess, where he would be in contact with juveniles while attending class. Jackson says Scheich attended 54 days of school during this time.

Jackson says Scheich was contacted Thursday afternoon at a library and taken into custody. LPS director of security Joe Wright says a person contacted one of the school administrators about the incident. None of these incidents happened on Lincoln Public Schools properties. LPD was first notified about the case on June 1.

Several juveniles have been interviewed and Lincoln Police are asking for any other potential victims to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.