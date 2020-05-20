Man Refusing To Leave Lincoln Hospital Is Behind Bars
Leona Golden (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 20)–A man who was treated at a Lincoln area hospital recently was discharged, but refused to leave and struggled with police officers.
Late Monday night, Lincoln Police were called to Bryan West Campus about a patient refusing to leave the hospital. Police say 40-year-old Leona Golden threw chairs and damaged property, but when officers told him to leave he sat in a chair.
Officers tried to grab Golden’s arms to escort him out, but he grabbed them and refused to put his hands behind his back. Golden was then arrested and officers found two stolen checkbooks, who belong to an Omaha man. Investigators are not sure how Golden got the checkbooks because he doesn’t know the victim.
Golden was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, failure to comply and possession of stolen property. Back on May 12, Golden was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and disturbing the peace out the Shoemakers Travel Center.