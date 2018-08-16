Man Released From Hospital, Then Arrested For Stabbing Officer With Needle

Lincoln Police have identified and officially arrested a 27-year-old man who stabbed an officer in the arm with a used sedative syringe needle, after being found unconscious at the bottom of steps on Tuesday night.

Lincoln Police said on August 14, shortly before 10 p.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue and LPD responded to reports of a man who had fallen down a flight of stairs in the 5000 block of Bunker Hill Road, which is near 27th and Superior.

The 27-year-old man, Roberto Garcia, was found at the bottom of the steps unconscious. As Garcia came to, he became combative with medics, and it was determined he was intoxicated and injured from the fall.

Officers restrained Garcia while medics administered a sedative with a syringe. However, Garcia grabbed the used syringe from the paramedic and stabbed an officer in the left forearm, puncturing the skin.

Garcia was transported to the hospital and was admitted for his injuries from the fall.

He was released on Wednesday, arrested, and charged with second-degree assault on a police officer.