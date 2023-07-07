Man Robbed, Assaulted After Coming Home From Work Early Thursday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–A 58-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by four males in dark-clothing after coming home from work early Thursday morning near 9th and Washington.

According to Lincoln Police, when the victim got out of his vehicle, he was hit several times and had his car and house keys, cellphone and wallet taken. Investigators say the man didn’t need any medical attention and the suspects tried to steal his vehicle but were unsuccessful since it didn’t start. All four suspects took off in a dark-colored truck.

If you have information on this assault and robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.