Man Robbed Of Belongings After Showing Up To SW Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 12)–Police are investigating a robbery Thursday night at a home in southwest Lincoln, where a 52-year-old man stopped by after getting a text from a woman he met the week before. When the man showed up to the home near SW 9th and West South Street, the woman invited him in and another man came out with a gun demanding everything he had. A wallet, cellphone and $80 cash were taken. The victim was able to flag down someone later to call for help. Right now, no arrest yet.

