Man Runs From Police With Loaded Sawed-Off Shotgun

(KFOR NEWS May 1st) Wednesday morning, Lincoln police officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Goodhue Boulevard and E Street. The driver ran off. 30-year-old, Damingo Burks, was arrested hiding in an exterior stairwell to an apartment building. Burks was armed with a loaded sawed off short shotgun with a 12″ barrel. He also had a shotgun shell in his pocket. Shotgun ammunition rounds were also discovered in his vehicle. and Mr. Burks had another shotgun round in his pocket. The vehicle Burks was driving had been reported stolen from Omaha. Burks was arrested for a federal arrest warrant as well as local charges.

