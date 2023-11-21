Man Runs Over Passenger After Being Wounded by LPD Officer

The scene of an officer-involved shooting following an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 outside the Microtel Inn and Suites near 27th and Fairfield. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Lincoln Police have released new information into Tuesday afternoon’s officer-involved shooting outside the Microtel Inn and Suites near 27th and Fairfield.

In a news release to KFOR late Tuesday, police say officers were trying to contact the driver, now identified as 35-year-old Garret Hanika, who was wanted on a federal extradition warrant out of Council Bluffs, Iowa for probation violation and possession of a weapon. Hanika apparently pulled into the parking lot of the motel in his orange Jeep, while an officer pulled up behind him and walked up to the driver’s side window.

Police say Hanika allegedly put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the police cruiser, then put the Jeep into drive and accelerated toward the officer, coming to a rest near the building. Hanika then reversed the Jeep, hitting the police cruiser a second time and accelerated forward, coming to a rest near the building again. During an exchange, the police officer fired at the vehicle with his service weapon, hitting Hanika.

Police say that a 39-year-old woman that was a passenger in the Jeep got out of the vehicle while Hanika drove toward the officer the second time. He ran over her and rescue crews had to extricate her from underneath. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the woman to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Hanika was also taken to a Lincoln hospital and treated for minor injuries. After being released from the hospital, Hanika was put in the Lancaster County Jail on the federal warrant and charges of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

Police say the officer who shot the suspect was not hurt and put on paid administrative leave, a procedure that’s standard in officer-involved shootings. Investigators are reviewing video evidence and continue to interview witnesses.

3:30pm Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Two people were injured when an officer allegedly fired a shot and wounding a Jeep driver, while a female passenger in the SUV was hurt as she was trying to get out of the vehicle early Tuesday afternoon outside a north Lincoln motel.

Acting Police Chief Michon Morrow told KFOR News and other reporters at the scene an officer pulled up behind the Jeep outside the Microtel Inn and Suites near 27th and Fairfield with cruiser lights flashing. As the officer tried to contact the driver, the Jeep reversed and hit the cruiser. The officer moved out of the way toward the hotel and the Jeep accelerated toward him, prompting a shot to be fired hitting the driver.

“We do know that he was struck,” Chief Morrow said. It’s not clear yet if the officer fired one shot or multiple shots.

Morrow said during the incident, the female passenger got out of the Jeep and was run over by the SUV, as the driver was trying to take off. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. Chief Morrow did confirm that the officer who fired the gun is on administrative leave.