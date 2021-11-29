Man Shot During Narcotics Investigation Has Died

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–The man shot in an officer-involved shooting last Wednesday (Nov. 24) at 19th and “G” Streets has died.
On Monday, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner released more details into that investigation and the one before the shooting took place, saying that 27-year-old German Pedraza died early Sunday evening at a Lincoln hospital. The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Sheriff Wagner said the case will be presented to a grand jury, which is required by Nebraska law anytime someone dies of action by law enforcement or in custody. As far as the narcotics investigation that’s connected to the shooting incident, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, just over a gram of marijuana were seized from an apartment at 1905 “G” Street when the search warrant was served.
Inside the car Pedraza was in, investigators found 24 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of a substance suspected to be drugs.
Wednesday afternoon, the Task Force was following up on information received through a Crime Stoppers tip. Wagner said officers went to an apartment near 19th and G Streets around 2:45 p.m. where they observed a Chrysler 300 pull into the apartment parking lot. A man, later identified as Pedraza, was driving with a 21-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat. This vehicle had also been mentioned in previous drug enforcement investigations.
According to investigators, while contacting with Pedraza, officers saw him trying to pull out a pistol. Sheriff Wagner said loud verbal commands were given to drop the gun and a struggle ensued to prevent Pedraza from using the pistol. Wagner said a Nebraska State Patrol Investigator fired one round from his duty pistol, striking Pedraza in the neck. Officers immediately began to administer medical aid before Pedraza was taken to the hospital. The 21-year-old woman was interviewed and released.
LSO is investigating the shooting with the assistance Lincoln Police at State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc’s request.
The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a separate internal investigation to ensure their policy and procedures were being followed. The trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation as is normal protocol.