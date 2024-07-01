Man Shot Early Sunday in East Lincoln Parking Lot

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–Lincoln Police are investigating an assault, where a 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso when gunfire broke out early Sunday morning in a parking lot near the 5100 block of Vine Street.

Officers soon found out the victim showed up at a Lincoln hospital. Captain Todd Kocian says the victim told investigators and he and some of his friends were approached by two Hispanic males in dark clothing. The victim told officers the two males showed handguns and he tried to drive way, which they apparently fired their guns toward his vehicle.

The victim’s gunshot wound was to the torso and his injury is not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.