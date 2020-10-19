Man Shot In Leg Ends Up at Hospital Before LPD Investigates Shots Fired Call
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 19)–Lincoln Police are investigating if a man that showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg is connected to a shots fired call that happened about the same time early Saturday morning in the area of 30th and “L” Streets. According to Officer Erin Spilker says an initial search around the area turned up nothing, but investigators went back later on in the morning and found shell casings. The man’s wound isn’t life-threatening and he would not say much about what happened.