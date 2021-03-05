Omaha Mayor’s Husband Dead From Gunshot
Courtesy of 10-11 News
Omaha, NE (March 5, 2021) The husband of the mayor of Omaha died Friday afternoon from what authorities are calling a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 72 year old Joseph Stothert was found dead just before 2 P.M. at the family’s southwest Omaha home. The mayor issued a statement:
“It is with great sadness today that we share the tragic loss of Joe Stothert with family, friends and our loving community. Joe’s dedication and affection for everyone he cared for serve as a bright light of human kindness for all of us to follow. Our family asks for your prayers at this very difficult time. We will need them. We also ask for privacy so our family may grieve and remember an extraordinary and caring husband, father and grandfather.”
Joseph Stothert was a critical care surgery specialist associated with the Nebraska Medical Center…..and had been a practicing physician for more than 47 years.