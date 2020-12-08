Man Stabbed After Being Hit While Walking Home
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 8)–A 24-year-old man assaulted as he was walking home early Monday morning had suffered injuries from being stabbed.
According to Lincoln Police, the man told them he was walking in the area between 13th and 14th, “D” to “E” Streets around 1am, when he was hit from behind. It wasn’t until he got home to the 2500 block of North 9th Street, around 2am, that he realized he also had been stabbed.
Officer Erin Spilker says a search of the immediate area where the man was hit didn’t turn up any suspects. The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.