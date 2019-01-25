Man Stabbed After He Reportedly Was Jumped By Two Men

A 26-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his upper chest early Friday morning, telling Lincoln Police he was jumped by two masked men in Trago Park, according to Captain Ryan Dale.

“The victim was intoxicated and uncooperative,” Captain Dale told KFOR News. “His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.”

Dale said officers told him they described the man’s injury as a puncture wound and may have thought it may have been caused by another weapon, other than a knife.

Police say they have no suspects.