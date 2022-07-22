Suspect Arrested In Downtown Lincoln Stabbing

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 22)– A 37 year old Lincoln man is in a hospital with a life threatening knife wound, and a 29 year old Lincoln man is in jail charged with assault.
Lincoln Police said the stabbing occurred at 11th and ‘N’ Street Friday morning at 9:30. Arriving officers found the 37-year-old Lincoln man with serious injuries in the area of 11th and ‘N’ Street. The man was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be life-threatening. He currently remains hospitalized.
As officers were responding, suspect information was provided over the police radio. Members of the Nebraska State Patrol were in the area and located the suspect, 29-year-old Hser Htoo of Lincoln, who was arrested.
The investigation revealed the two initially had an argument while riding a bus. They were removed from the bus near the bus stop at 11th and ‘N’ Street and upon exiting the bus, continued their disagreement. Htoo is alleged to have then produced a knife, stabbed the victim and left the area.
Htoo was lodged in jail for 1st Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.
The Lincoln Police Department Crime Scene Unit had completed the investigation at the scene with the area now open for normal traffic flow. This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.
