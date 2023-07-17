Man Stabbed Late Sunday Night at Central Lincoln Apartment Building

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–Lincoln Police are in the middle of investigating of what led up to a stabbing around 11pm Sunday at an apartment building off of 26th and “K” Streets.

Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News a 25-year-old man was stabbed and had injuries to his upper arm area. Officers provided life-saving care and the victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. It’s believed the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers processed the scene and conducted interviews, but no arrests have been made. If you have information about this incident, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.