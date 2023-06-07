Man Stabbed Tuesday Afternoon in NW Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 7)–The search is on for a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon stabbing in northwest Lincoln.

Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived to the area of NW 12th and West Bond and found a 28-year-old man with two stab wounds in his chest area. The victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

What exactly led up to the stabbing remains under investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public. KFOR News hopes to get more details at the daily news briefing with LPD on Wednesday morning.