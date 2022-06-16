Man Suffers Gun Shot Wound During Confrontation Early Thursday at Cooper Park

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–A 35-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries, after he was shot in the back of his upper left shoulder just after 1am Thursday at Cooper Park, near 6th and “D” Street.
Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News there was a brief disagreement, followed by the victim being shot.
“The suspect fled immediately after the incident,” according to Captain Hubka. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.”
Captain Hubka describes the suspect as a white male, about 15 to 21-years-old, 6-feet tall, 150 pounds wearing bright orange shorts, white shoes and has longer hair. In a follow-up by KFOR News, Police Captain Todd Kocian said on Thursday that two .380 caliber shell casings were recovered.