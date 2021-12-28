Man Suffers Knee Injury After Being Hit By A Car

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 28)–A car/pedestrian collision Monday afternoon near 48th and Van Dorn may not have been an accident.
According to Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka, a 58-year-old man was walking when he asked the driver of a vehicle if he could get a ride home. For whatever reason, that led to an argument and the pedestrian continued walking away, only to be hit by the driver in the parking lot of a nearby Wendy’s.
“The pedestrian was left with a left knee injury,” Captain Hubka told KFOR News Tuesday morning. “The vehicle immediately left the scene after the collision.”
Captain Hubka adds there were witnesses and video captured the incident unfolding. So far, the only description police have of the vehicle is a white sedan with tinted windows and may have California license plates.
If you have information on this car, call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.