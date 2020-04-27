Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By A Car
Photo by Elijah Herbel - KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–An investigation is underway into a car/pedestrian accident late Saturday night in northwest Lincoln.
Police tell us that officers and LFR were called out to 1st and Cornhusker, where an eastbound car on Cornhusker crossed the 1st Street intersection and saw a 36-year-old man crossing northbound in the crosswalk. The car was unable to stop and hit the man.
Police say the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. For now, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.