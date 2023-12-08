Man Suspected of Assaulting a Woman Has Been Arrested

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 8)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old woman at a home in west Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers were called to a home near NW 23rd and West “O” Street, where the victim said Tristian Jackson and another person showed up to pickup a cellphone left there the previous day. Jackson apparently got upset, punched the woman in the face and pulled out a pocket knife, where he then swung it at her.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her face and had a small laceration to her left arm. Officers did recover a knife and later contacted Jackson at a home near 13th and South. Jackson was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.