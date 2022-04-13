Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Teen

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–A 53-year-old man is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting his 18-year-old daughter, who has been developmentally disabled for years.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Wednesday morning said deputies were called to an LPS school regarding a report from a student, who said they had been sexually assaulted by someone they know. The teen was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and said the assaults happened over the past three to four years. Deputies obtained a search warrant to serve at the home near SW 47th and West “A” Street.
Shortly after 10pm Tuesday, deputies searched the home and found two guns, along with finding out the man had been convicted felon. The man drove by the home around 11:45pm Tuesday and was soon stopped and arrested for first-degree sexual assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult, strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and incest.
Sheriff Wagner says the 53-year-old man was arrested in Texas in 2005 for indecency with a child by sexual contact. That was dismissed two years later.