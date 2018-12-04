Man Swallows Baggie Of Suspected Drugs During Traffic Stop

Martavious Green (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

A 31-year-old man, who was pulled over at NW 4th and West Nance streets for driving with no headlights on early Monday morning, swallowed a baggie with a white substance in it.

Lincoln Police say Martavious Green was stopped, after he made a right hand turn and almost slid into a ditch.  The officer found out that Green had a warrant and was showing signs of impairment.

As Green was being put into the back of a cruiser, the officer saw him swallow a baggie.  Green also had a red straw that pre-tested positive for amphetamines, according to Officer Angela Sands.

Green was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. He was cited for DUI, driving under suspension, and providing false info to a police officer.

