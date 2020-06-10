Man Takes Off Clothes Inside Two Lincoln Stores
(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 10)–A Lincoln man is accused of indecent exposure, after police say he took off his clothes at two stores in front of witnesses on Tuesday morning.
The first incident happened around 9am at the Walmart near 27th and Superior, where the man, now identified as 24-year-old Kyle Schuelke, took off his clothes and was walking around yelling in the store. Once police showed up, investigators say Schuelke apparently had put on some shorts and ran away. Later on, police said Schuelke was seen taking off clothes inside the Sam’s Club.
Schuelke tried to resist arrest and was eventually taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital and faces charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest.