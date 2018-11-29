Man Tasered By Police After Being Pepper Sprayed

A 32 year old Lincoln man was pepper strayed and Tased in a motel room at the Lincoln Airport early Thursday morning. Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS the ordeal started around 1am when a car was stopped at NW 12th and W Adams with fictitious license plates. 32-year-old, Richard Mattson, had a suspended license. The officer saw digital scale in the car. The passenger, 41-year-old Jessica Klingman, was concealing something in her waistline. Klingman and Mattson had 28 grams of methamphetamine. Klingman admitted she had more in her nearby hotel room. Both were arrested.

Officers went to the hotel and found 2 people inside the room rented to Klingman. Both had arrest warrants. 38-year-old, Destiny Johnson jumped from the hotel window, but was caught. 40-year-old, Kenneth Buckingham, locked himself in the bathroom, shouting to officers he had a knife and threatened to kill himself if officers tried to come in the bathroom. Officers deployed pepper spray into the bathroom, but it had little effect on him and he refused to drop the knife. Officers managed to open the door to deploy a taser…which had no effect. Officers fired a second taser cartridge. Buckingham went to the ground and the knife fell from his hand. He was medically cleared at a hospital and taken to jail. A used syringe was located in the bathroom and pretested positive for methamphetamine.