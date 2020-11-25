Man Vandalizes Equipment, Property At North Lincoln Grocery Store
Andrew Marr (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 25)–A 40-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, accused of destroying metal detectors, a wine rack and other property inside Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker on Tuesday night.
Andrew Marr faces charges of criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.
Lincoln Police say officers were called to that Super Saver about a man ransacking the inside of the store. Police said Marr was damaging vehicles in the parking lot with a sign when officers arrived at the scene.
He was arrested without a struggle and told officers he went on the rampage because he thought someone had taken his dope pipe, according to investigators. The drug pipe was found in a pocket of his pants.
An early estimate revealed about $7,000 in damages to the inside of the store and vehicles in the parking lot.