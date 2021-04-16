Man Walks Out of Store In Waverly Without Paying For Tools
WAVERLY–(KFOR Apr. 16)–A shoplifting incident at the Tractor Supply store in Waverly on Thursday afternoon, where a man walked in and managed to take off with $850 worth of tools without paying for them.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says that set off the alarms and an employee went outside to confront the man, who was loading the equipment into his car. “He pushed her and told her to leave him alone and drove off,” Wagner told reporters on Friday morning.
The man was driving a silver Volkswagon sedan with no license plates, but had Bellevue Motors in-transits. Sheriff Wagner says the man was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit, a blue surgical mask and a black stocking cap.