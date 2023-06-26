Man Wanted After Threatening Woman, Bystanders Near Davey

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–A 27-year-old man is wanted after he fled from the scene of a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon northwest of Davey.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Monday said deputies were called to a travel trailer parked on some property north of 27th and Davey Road, where Patrick Wolfe allegedly threatened a 24-year-old woman with a rifle. Wolfe apparently had taken the victim’s two cellphones and a .22 caliber rifle and threatened her, along with two bystanders before leaving the property.

A search of the property where the travel trailer was located turned up no signs of Wolfe. He’s wanted for several warrants, including for not registering as a sex offender in York County.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Patrick Wolfe, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.