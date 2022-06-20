Man Wanted On A Warrant Flees Traffic Stop, Tracked Down By K-9 Unit

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 20)–A 22-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he fled from a traffic stop Saturday night along Superior Street between 14th and 27th Streets.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Dylan Isaacson was a passenger in the car that was stopped.
“Dylan was found to have an active felony arrest warrant and was ordered out of the car by officers,” Sgt. Vollmer said.
Isaacson got out of the car and took off running into a nearby neighborhood and was later tracked down by a Police K-9. A 9mm handgun was later found in the backyard of a home, along where Isaacson had been running.
Isaacson was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with physical evidence.