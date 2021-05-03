Man Wanted On Outstanding Warrants Assaults Officer
King Smith-Booth (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 2)–Lincoln Police say a man who had an 8-inch blade knife in his backpack shoved an officer into a brick wall while being arrested on Sunday afternoon near 14th and Superior.
Officer Erin Spilker on Monday said that officers had talked with 30-year-old King Smith-Booth and found out he had outstanding warrants for leaving the scene of an accident. Smith-Booth then was uncooperative and argumentative with officers. Spilker said Smith-Booth tried reaching into his backpack where a knife was sticking out. While officers tried taking him into custody, Smith-Booth became aggressive towards officers and during a lengthy struggle, he allegedly shoved an officer into a brick wall causing a laceration to the head which required multiple stitches.
A taser was used to take Smith-Booth into custody. An 8-inch blade knife was found in Smith-Booth’s backpack and police soon found out that Smith-Booth was not allowed to possess a deadly weapon because of previous convictions.
Smith-Booth was taken into custody for the warrants and is facing assault on an officer charges, possession of a deadly weapon by prohibited person, resist arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a police officer.